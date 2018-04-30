Tuolumne County Supervisors To Jump Into “Sanctuary State” Immigration Debate

Sonora, CA — With the federal government and the State of California in a legal battle over immigration enforcement rules, the Tuolumne County Supervisors will vote on a proposal that sides with the feds.

At the request of supervisors Randy Hanvelt and Karl Rodefer, the county counsel has written a proposed resolution clarifying that Tuolumne County’s policies comply with federal immigration laws and do not constitute a “sanctuary” jurisdiction. Governor Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 54 in October of last year which limits cooperation between local law enforcement officials with federal immigration enforcement. In March, Attorney General Jeff Sessions filed a lawsuit against the state for obstructing enforcement of federal policies. Tuolumne County’s proposed resolution also requests the federal government provide local governments with full cost reimbursement for any assistance requested by US immigration authorities. The resolution is scheduled for discussion at 11:30am during Tuesday’s board meeting.

Earlier in the session, at 10:30am, the Supervisors will provide staff additional direction on developing the 2018-19 preliminary budget. At last count, the projected deficit was around $4.9-million for the next fiscal year.

In other matters, the board will vote on declaring the Month of May as Preservation Month, Mental Health Month and Foster Care Month. The meeting will start at 9am in the supervisors meeting room.

