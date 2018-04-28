Quantcast
help information
Sunny
62.1 ° F
Full Weather

Exposed Ignition Wires Land A Jamestown Woman Behind Bars

Truck stolen from Murphys
Truck stolen from Murphys Photo Icon View Slideshow
(2 Photos)
04/28/2018 10:55 am PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Jamestown, CA – A surprise for Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies as a probation check revealed a woman had allegedly committed further crimes.

The sheriff’s high risk supervision team was carrying out a probation search on 46-year-old Narrie Alfaro’s at her Hitchcock Court residence in Jamestown Thursday morning when they discovered evidence of a vehicle theft. A check inside a Toyota Tacoma truck parked in front of the home showed clear signs it had been hotwired as there was damage to the steering column and several wires were exposed. A records check revealed the pickup had been taken from Murphy’s in Calaveras County.

Several of Alfaro’s belongings and drug paraphernalia was found during a search of the truck. She was subsequently arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle and having drug paraphernalia.

  • Classifieds
  • Dining Guide
  • Health
  • Events
  • Site Map
  • Real Estate
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.