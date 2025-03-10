TuCare Dinner Focuses On Natural Resource Use And CTE Training

TuCare Dinner at Sonora Elks Lodge View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Elks Lodge was packed on Saturday evening for the annual dinner held by TuCARE, the Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and the Environment.

It marked the 36th year of the event. The group was founded in 1988 and its mission statement is to “enlighten and advise the public about the wise use of our natural resources.” In addition, the group hosts tours and activities for interested citizens, politicians, and school children.

The organization’s Vice President, Mike Olenchalk, served as the Master of Ceremonies and noted that there were previously 11 alliances for resources and the environment in California, but TuCare is the only one that remains.

The keynote speaker this year was Darrell Slocum of the Sonora Area Foundation who highlighted a new Career Technical Education initiative and spoke about the importance of supporting non-profits in the community, many who have been struggling recently.

“These organizations need our support throughout the year, at all times. At events like this, and beyond, not just financially, but also staying closely connected to the organizations.”

Special recognition and certificates from Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil’s office were presented to Slocum, along with Gary Whitson, retiring CAL Fire Forester, and longtime TuCARE supporter Ken Fleming.

The event often draws local political leaders. This year’s dinner had a representative from Senator Alvarado-Gil’s office and a representative on behalf of Assemblyman David Tangipa.

Local elected officials there included Tuolumne County Supervisors Anaiah Kirk and Mike Holland, Sonora City Councilmembers Mark Plummer and Stephen Opie, and Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez.

The night also included live and silent auctions and a 50/50 raffle.