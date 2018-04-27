Big Rig Wreck Halts Traffic On HWY 49 In Tuolumne County

Chinese Camp, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a overturned Big Rig that crashed into a power pole on Highway 49 at Simms Road in the Montezuma Junction area.
The CHP reports the semi was hauling logs and the wreckage along with a guide wire is across the roadway blocking traffic. Officer are turning motorists around back up to Highway 108 and 120 as 49 is closed from Simms Road to Highway 120 in the Chinese Camp area. The truck driver is out of the vehicle, according to the CHP, but there are no details regarding injuries. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.
loading map - please wait...
Highway 108, Jamestown, CA, United States (Directions)
Highway 49 at Simms Road in the Montezuma Junction37.891592, -120.445497Highway 108, Jamestown, CA, United States (Directions)