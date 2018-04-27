Groveland Man Dies In DUI Crash That Shuts Down HWY 108

CHP patrol car Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Sadly a 67-year-old Groveland man was killed in a head on collision on Highway 108 in Sonora — one person was arrested for DUI and the highway was shut down for nearly 3 1/2 hours.

The crash happened just before midnight last night east of the Old Wards Ferry overpass. The CHP reports that 22-year-old Edgar Albert Santana of Winton in Merced County was driving a 2010 Dodge Avenger westbound and while attempting to pass a Toyota Prius at about 40-50 mph drove into the path of a 2002 Ford F-150 driven by the Groveland man. This collision caused Santana’s vehicle to spin and smash into the Prius.

The driver of the truck was taken to Adventist Health Sonora but succumbed to his injuries. The CHP is not releasing his name pending notification to next of family.

Santana and his passenger, 26-year-old Alejandro Mercado also from Winton, sustained major injuries and were flown from the scene to separate Modesto hospitals. The driver of the Prius and his two passengers, all from Empire in Stanislaus County, were treated for minor injuries at Adventist Health Sonora.

Santana was arrest for felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

