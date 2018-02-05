Senior Family Forum Takes Place Tomorrow

Sonora Area Foundation logo Enlarge

The Senior Family Forum will take place tomorrow morning (Thursday May 3rd) at Sierra Bible Church from 8:45 AM through Noon.

Darrell Slocum, Sonora Area Foundation’s Executive Director, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Sonora Area Foundation is hosting this free forum in order to discuss local issues and topics related to the senior citizen community.

According to Slocum, there will be no sales of products or services.

“We will offer complimentary coffee and light snacks,” stated Slocum.

The topics presented and discussed by local experts will include tax issues, estate planning, conservatorships, elder abuse, scams, grandparents’ rights, trusts, and more.

The local guest speakers will include Sheriff Mele, Judge Kate Powell-Segerstrom and a variety of community experts.

For more information, call the Sonora Area Foundation at 209-533-2596 or log on to http://www.sonora-area.org/

