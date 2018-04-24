Update: Suspect Held At Gun Point In Tuolumne In Custody

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle Enlarge

Update at 6:45 p.m.: A man held at gunpoint by police after a high-risk traffic stop by Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies is in custody. Deputies stormed the truck the man was hold up in after he refused repeated commands to exit the vehicle. The suspect’s name is not being released just yet, according to Sgt. Andrea Benson. More details on the standoff can be viewed below.

Original post at 6:25 p.m.: Tuolumne, CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies with guns drawn have a suspect in a truck surrounded on Carter Street at North Tuolumne Road.

Sgt. Andrea Benson tells Clark Broadcasting, “A call came in regarding a man who was displaying bizarre behavior and trying to take a door off someone’s trailer. Deputies are giving him commands and he is reaching around inside vehicle and refusing to exit the vehicle.”

She adds that a K9 unit is on the scene and it is unknown if he has a weapon. The man is accused of stealing the truck from his landlord. There were earlier reports of a possible shooting related to this incident, but Sgt. Benson confirms there has been no shooting. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

