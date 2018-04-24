Quantcast
Man Killed In Calaveras Crash

04/24/2018 7:11 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Avery, CA — There was a fatal crash in Calaveras County that took the life of a Stockton man.

44-year-old Chauncy Delongpre was driving a Jeep Cherokee on Camp 9 Road near Avery Ranch Road Bridge when he left the roadway, hit a large boulder, and overturned. It is unclear what exactly led to the incident. Two passengers inside suffered moderate to major injuries, 38-year-old Jana Bedford of Stockton and 45-year-old Michael Drayer of Murphys. They were flown to hospitals in Modesto. Delongpre was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Sunday around noon.

