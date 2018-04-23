SCC Firefighter Dies During Training Hike

Anthony Colacino Enlarge

Jamestown, CA — An inmate firefighter with the Sierra Conservation Center died over the weekend, and an investigation is underway into the details.

No foul play is suspected. 33-year-old Anthony Colacino was a newly assigned firefighter and was taking part in a training hike that began Saturday at 7am. At around 7:50am, he collapsed. He was carried to the Sierra Conservation Center Fire House and inmate firefighters attempted life saving measures until the ambulance and first responders arrived. He was pronounced dead at 8:41am at the prison. His family members were notified, as were the Tuolumne County Coroner and Office of the Inspector General. The cause of death has not been determined.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For the complete coverage of California State News on myMotherLode.com visit our State News Page.