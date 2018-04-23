SCC Firefighter Dies During Training Hike

Jamestown, CA — An inmate firefighter with the Sierra Conservation Center died over the weekend, and an investigation is underway into the details.
No foul play is suspected. 33-year-old Anthony Colacino was a newly assigned firefighter and was taking part in a training hike that began Saturday at 7am. At around 7:50am, he collapsed. He was carried to the Sierra Conservation Center Fire House and inmate firefighters attempted life saving measures until the ambulance and first responders arrived. He was pronounced dead at 8:41am at the prison. His family members were notified, as were the Tuolumne County Coroner and Office of the Inspector General. The cause of death has not been determined.