Assemblyman Flora To Speak About Fire Resiliency And Legislation Impacting Region

Assemblyman Heath Flora View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature District 9 California Republican Assemblyman, Heath Flora.

District 9 covers Copperopolis, La Grange, Oakdale, Lodi, and several other surrounding valley communities. A big topic will be his desire to see more legislation to build wildfire resiliency. Prior to going into politics, Flora worked for CAL Fire, including time spent as a firefighter based in Calaveras County. In addition, he will weigh in on the rising fire insurance costs, and what he feels should be done in response.

He will also talk about issues like homelessness, agriculture, public safety, and the regional economy.