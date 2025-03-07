Showing Support For Career Technical Education

Group Photo In Support of CTE View Photos

Sonora, CA — Around 100 people stopped by the Sonora Opera Hall during the nine o’clock hour Friday morning in support of local efforts to heighten Career Technical Education.

A local executive committee, started by the Sonora Area Foundation, and featuring local education and workforce leaders, has been raising awareness about the importance of CTE.

Contractor Jamie Roberson, one of the committee members, welcomed those who came out on Friday and stressed that CTE plays a critical role in helping students learn about what the professional world has to offer, and it also teaches students the basic skills needed in the workforce. He indicated that community buy-in is an important part of growing awareness and expanding offerings.

Several additional people signed a Declaration of Support for CTE at Friday’s gathering and those who were on hand at the end took a group photo.

