Celebrating Distinguished Sonora High Graduates

Sonora, CA — A new initiative celebrates the accomplishments of several of Sonora High School’s acclaimed graduates and hopefully inspires current students.

Over the next six weeks, information will be released about a distinguished graduate who has excelled in either community service, public service, academics, STEM, the arts, or vocational/business.

Included will be their biography and answers to several questions.

The group who came up with the idea, and made the selections, is known as the Distinguished Graduates Committee.

Member Carol Woods tells Clarke Broadcasting the committee is made up of retired teachers and current staff members.

The selections will be detailed over the coming Mondays in the myMotherLode.com blog section (and featured in the Wildcats Weekly newsletter). This week, Ron Hamilton was selected for his Community Service contributions, and you can find the write-up here.

Future entries will be about Lahnna VonEpps of Columbia College for her contributions to academics, Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo for public service, researcher Eon Rios for STEM, Musician Todd Schroeder for arts, and Architect Kurt Sinclair for vocational/business.

Woods notes that the committee is planning to open up the nomination period for next year’s selections in either April or May.