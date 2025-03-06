Drizzle
Update: Traffic Alert In Downtown Sonora

By Tracey Petersen
By Tracey Petersen
Update at 12:10 p.m.: Sonora Police have cleared the scene of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision at the Stockton Street and South Washington Street intersection that backed up traffic during the noon hour. Officers directed traffic for about 20 minutes as the eastbound lane of Stockton Street was blocked. Officers rerouted traffic onto Green Street and Church Street. Police reported minor injuries to the adult male pedestrian, who refused medical attention. Traffic is flowing freely once again at the intersection.

Original post at 12:43 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Sonora police are currently directing traffic at the Stockton Street and South Washington Street intersection after a vehicle and pedestrian collision.

Police report minor injuries in the incident, but there are traffic delays and a detour. The collision happened in the eastbound lane of Stockton Street. Officers are rerouting traffic onto Green Street and Church Street. Police have not given an estimated time of when the scene may be cleared. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and urged to take an alternative route if possible.

