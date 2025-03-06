Partly Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Speeding Leads To Arrests Of Alleged Drug Dealers

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Alexander and Spencer Pomeroy arrested

Alexander and Spencer Pomeroy arrested

Photo Icon View Photos

Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant made a late-night traffic stop earlier this week near the intersection of Shepherd Street and Church Street in Sonora.

The driver, 20-year-old Alexander Pomeroy, and the passenger, 28-year-old Spencer Pomeroy, were both on probation. Deputies searched the vehicle and found about four ounces of suspected cocaine, Xanax pills, packaging materials, a scale, and foil with burn marks consistent with smoking narcotics.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that TNT Agents were called out to further investigate and determined both Alexander and Spencer were in possession of the cocaine for the purpose of drug sales.

They were arrested and booked at the Dambacher Detention Center for multiple charges related to drug possession and drug sales.

  • Drugs confiscated during traffic stop

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 