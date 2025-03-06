Speeding Leads To Arrests Of Alleged Drug Dealers

Alexander and Spencer Pomeroy arrested View Photos

Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant made a late-night traffic stop earlier this week near the intersection of Shepherd Street and Church Street in Sonora.

The driver, 20-year-old Alexander Pomeroy, and the passenger, 28-year-old Spencer Pomeroy, were both on probation. Deputies searched the vehicle and found about four ounces of suspected cocaine, Xanax pills, packaging materials, a scale, and foil with burn marks consistent with smoking narcotics.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that TNT Agents were called out to further investigate and determined both Alexander and Spencer were in possession of the cocaine for the purpose of drug sales.

They were arrested and booked at the Dambacher Detention Center for multiple charges related to drug possession and drug sales.