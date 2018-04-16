Rain, Snow And Hail Result In Traffic Hazards

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The CHP is responding to multiple vehicle accidents throughout the Mother Lode this morning.

Near Jamestown is proving to be a problem area. A vehicle has spun out on Highway 108 near Wigwam Road. The CHP reports the pickup truck is now stuck off the road. A vehicle has also spun out on Highway 108 near Rushing Hill Lookout Road. The sedan is not blocking the highway.

On O’byrnes Ferry Road, near Old O’Byrnes Ferry Road, a pickup truck has gone off the highway and hit an embankment.

In Calaveras County, on Highway 4 near Arnold, a vehicle has spun out and is blocking part of the westbound lane.

Allow yourself extra time when traveling this morning. To view the latest on the weather, click here.

