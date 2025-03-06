Thursday School Delays And Bus Information

Sonora, CA — Numerous schools are impacted by snow that has fallen in higher elevations of the Mother Lode.

Click here to find the latest school information. The page will be updated throughout the morning when/if new details come into the news center.

We reported earlier that the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the Sierra Nevada through 4 pm today, with snow levels ranging from 3,000-4,000 feet. A light dusting of snow was forecasted down to around 3,000 feet with anywhere from 2-5 inches above 4,000 feet.