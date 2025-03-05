Congressman McClintock Reacts To Recent Protests In Yosemite

Congressman Tom McClintock On US House Floor View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock spoke on the US House Floor this morning about the recent national negative reaction, and related protests, following layoffs in Yosemite National Park.

He referenced that a US Flag was flown upside down, blocking the view of El Capitan. There have also been media reports about dire potential impacts on the Sierra Nevada Red Fox.

McClintock indicated that he feels the situation is being overblown, stating, “What is the actual number of layoffs at Yosemite National Park that will bring this beautiful valley to rack and ruin? 10. 10 probationary employees out of nearly 500 full-time winter employees. 25, if you include early retirements, and no firefighters.”

He went on to state, “This begs some important questions. Is the park so poorly managed that only one employee has keys to the restrooms serving the 748,000-acre national park? Apparently. How will the Sierra Nevada Red Fox survive with only eight remaining biologists at Yosemite looking out for it, rather than nine? I guess we’ll just have to find out.”

McClintock also stated that a freeze on hiring seasonal employees was lifted after a few weeks and the positions will soon increase the staff by 50.