Layoffs And Position Cuts Approved By Tuolumne County Supervisors

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors needed a 4/5 vote to approve several layoffs and position eliminations at Tuesday’s meeting.

We reported earlier that the plan called for 10 layoffs, the elimination of 12.5 other vacant positions, and the addition of three new jobs. In total, the overhaul saves $2.4 million, moving forward.

During the public comment period, there were concerns raised about what the layoffs could mean for projects already in the works, and potential grant money that could be coming in. Supervisor Ryan Campbell felt that the actions were being rushed and pushed for a delay of the vote. Supervisor Anaiah Kirk asked for clarification from staff about the cost impacts of waiting until the end of the year, and it was noted that it would equate to about $280,000.

Board Chair Jaron Brandon stated, “This is the hardest part of this job. I think I speak for everybody on the board that this is difficult when we have folks in the county family who work hard for us.”

District Four Supervisor Steve Griefer added, “The most valuable asset that this county has is its people. It always has been, and it always will be, is how I view it.”

Griefer said it is a “business decision” and “not personal.” He added, “If the county can’t remain solvent, then the state takes over. If you think the cuts are bad now, they will be twice as bad then.”

Following the defeat of a one-cent sales tax measure last November, District 3 Supervisor Anaiah Kirk stressed that the days of asking the community for tax measures are over and Tuesday’s vote was “just the beginning” of actions that will need to be taken. He said he will be looking under every rock for additional cost savings.

Tuolumne County is facing a projected $5.5-6 million shortfall next fiscal year (before Tuesday’s actions).

The final vote Tuesday was 4-1, with Supervisor Campbell opposed, to approve the layoffs, position reductions, and some other budgetary-related matters.

Layoffs and position cuts as detailed by the county:

The 10 layoffs (and position eliminations) are Rita May Merritt, an Assessment Tech with the Assessor-Recorder, Robbie Bergstrom, a Senior Administrative Analyst overseeing Business Assistance and Innovation, Nancy Tucker, a Code Compliance Investigator, Kari Randall, an Executive Legal Assistant with County Counsel, Michael Roberson, Assistant Director of the General Services Agency, Maureen Frank, Director of the General Services Agency, Erin Horton, an HR Analyst I, Myrna Murphy, an HR Analyst II, Leah Moroles, a Purchasing and Contracts Analyst, and Savanna Clopton, a Purchasing Assistant.

In addition, vacant positions cut include a Special Projects Accountant with the Auditor-Controller, a Board of Supervisors Clerk, a Housing and Development Specialist, a CAO Administrative Analyst, a District Attorney Office Assistant, a Lead Housekeeper, a Facilities Maintenance worker, a Human Resources Tech, an IT Network Analyst, a Library Assistant, two Probation Mental Health Clinicians, and a Treasurer’s Office Fiscal Tech.

The three frozen positions (which could be added back later) are a Community Development Department Accountant, a Senior Building Inspector, and a Deputy County Counsel.

The new positions being added are a part-time Purchasing Administrative Technician, a part-time Human Resources Confidential Clerk, and a full-time Probation Department Work Release Site Coordinator.