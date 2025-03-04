Newsom Directive Orders State Workers Back To The Office

Sacramento, CA — California state government employees will be expected to be in the office at least four days a week under an executive directive signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The change takes effect on July 1, 2025. It comes in response to the rise in teleworking that spiked during the COVID pandemic.

It notes, “The order establishes a four-day-per-week in-office expectation, with further telework flexibilities granted on a case-by-case basis in light of individual circumstances, consistent with the executive order and existing family-friendly employment policies and legal obligations.”

Newsom states, “In-person work makes us all stronger — period. When we work together, collaboration improves, innovation thrives, and accountability increases. That means better service, better solutions, and better results for Californians, while still allowing flexibility.”

California has an estimated 224,000 state employees.