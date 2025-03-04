Calaveritas Road Bridge Work Delayed

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The rain forecasted later this week is postponing planned bridge work that was going to disrupt traffic in Calaveras County.

Bridge maintenance was scheduled for this week on Calaveritas Road over Murray Creek, 1.2 miles south of the Mountain Ranch Road and Calaveritas Road intersection. Instead, the work is now scheduled for Monday, March 10, through Wednesday, March 19.

15-minute delays can be expected between 7 am – 5 pm, during that period.

The project is being overseen by TPA Construction, who is under contract with the Calaveras Public Works Department.