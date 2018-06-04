Yosemite Valley Closing Due To Flooding Threat

Yosemite Valley Visitor Center and Theater Enlarge

Yosemite, CA — Due to the possibility of flooding, visitors will not be able to enter Yosemite Valley beginning at noon today, and the valley itself will be closed to other visitors already in the park at 5pm.

There will be no access via Highway 120, 140 or 41. Other areas of the park will remain open, according to Yosemite officials, as conditions permit. It will depend on the weather when Yosemite Valley will reopen.

Yesterday afternoon it was also announced that reservations for campsites at North Pines Campground and campsites at Lower Pines Campground are cancelled due to anticipated impacts from flooding on Friday and Saturday.

For the latest information from the National Weather Service, click here.

