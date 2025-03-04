PG&E To Combat Utility Scams During National Consumer Protection Week

Sonora, CA– Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is teaming up with the Federal Trade Commission to help customers recognize and avoid utility scams during National Consumer Protection Week, March 2-8. The partnership comes after PG&E customers lost nearly $650,000 to scammers in 2024, with more than 26,000 reported attempts to defraud them. Scammers impersonating PG&E continue to target customers at a high rate, often threatening immediate disconnection to pressure victims into making fraudulent payments. In January alone, PG&E received over 1,700 reports of attempted scams, with customers paying nearly $22,000 to fraudsters.

“Scammers will attempt to create a sense of urgency by threatening immediate disconnection of your utility services if you don’t make immediate payment,” said Ron Rose, PG&E’s lead customer scam investigator. “Remember, PG&E will never ask for financial information over the phone, nor will we ask for payment via pre-paid debit cards or money transfer services like Zelle.”

Scammers frequently target small and medium-sized businesses, taking advantage of busy hours to demand payments. In 2024, PG&E received more than 1,200 reports of fraud attempts directed at business owners. PG&E urges customers to be cautious of threats to disconnect service, demands for immediate payment, and requests for prepaid cards or digital payment apps. The company advises customers to log into their accounts at pge.com or call customer service to verify account details. If a scammer makes a threat, PG&E recommends hanging up, deleting emails, or shutting the door. Customers feeling physically threatened should contact law enforcement.

For more information on avoiding scams, visit here.