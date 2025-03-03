Bill To Expand Career Technical Education In High schools

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares View Photo

Sacramento, CA– Sen. Suzette Valladares introduced Senate Bill 612 on Monday, aiming to expand career technical education opportunities for California high school students by making CTE coursework a graduation requirement. The bill was announced in conjunction with National Career and Technical Education Month.

“We must do more to prepare California’s students for our changing economy, which includes exposing them to more career options and expanding educational opportunities for all,” Valladares said in a statement. “By expanding access to CTE courses, we are preparing students for careers that are not only in high demand but also offer well-paying, rewarding opportunities.”

If passed, SB 612 would require all public and charter high school students to complete one semester of stand-alone CTE coursework beginning in the 2031-32 school year. The courses would provide hands-on experience in fields such as information technology, health care, engineering and skilled trades. Supporters of the bill argue that CTE programs increase graduation rates and job readiness, particularly for students who may not be pursuing a four-year college degree. Research has shown that students enrolled in CTE programs are more likely to graduate, attend college and secure stable, high-quality jobs.

The bill will now move to a committee for further discussion and potential amendments.