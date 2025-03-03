Tuolumne County To Vote On $2.4-million Staffing Reduction Overhaul

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — Layoff notices to several high-level county employees will be voted on at Tuesday’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The board will vote on laying off 10 current county government workers, eliminating 12.5 vacant positions, freezing three vacant openings, and adding a few new positions.

In total, the overhaul would cut $2.4 million in annual county government spending.

Meeting documents note that the 10 proposed layoffs (and position eliminations) are Rita May Merritt, an Assessment Tech with the Assessor-Recorder, Robbie Bergstrom, a Senior Administrative Analyst overseeing Business Assistance and Innovation, Nancy Tucker, a Code Compliance Investigator, Kari Randall, an Executive Legal Assistant with County Counsel, Michael Roberson, Assistant Director of the General Services Agency, Maureen Frank, Director of the General Services Agency, Erin Horton, an HR Analyst I, Myrna Murphy, an HR Analyst II, Leah Moroles, a Purchasing and Contracts Analyst, and Savanna Clopton, a Purchasing Assistant.

In addition, vacant positions planned to be cut include a Special Projects Accountant with the Auditor-Controller, a Board of Supervisors Clerk, a Housing and Development Specialist, a CAO Administrative Analyst, a District Attorney Office Assistant, a Lead Housekeeper, a Facilities Maintenance worker, a Human Resources Tech, an IT Network Analyst, a Library Assistant, two Probation Mental Health Clinicians, and a Treasurer’s Office Fiscal Tech.

The three planned frozen positions (which could be added back later) are a Community Development Department Accountant, a Senior Building Inspector, and a Deputy County Counsel.

The proposed new positions being added are a part-time Purchasing Administrative Technician, a part-time Human Resources Confidential Clerk, and a full-time Probation Department Work Release Site Coordinator.

The meeting starts at 9 am and the votes on the layoffs and other budgetary-related matters are scheduled for 11 am.