34-Mile Caltrans Repaving Project Begins

Caltrans repaving project map Enlarge

Sonora, CA — A $20-million highway project is commencing today and it will result in traffic delays on Highway 108/120 through October.

Caltrans reports that George Reed Construction of Modesto will be overseeing the work of repaving 34 miles of the highway between Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties. The project will begin at Lancaster Road east of Oakdale and continue to the Highway 108/49 junction in Tuolumne County, as well as to Moccasin Creek Bridge on Highway 120 in south Tuolumne County. Caltrans reports the work will extend the service life of the highway and improve safety for motorists. Work will occur during the daytime hours between 6am to 6pm, and during the evening from 7pm through 5am. The work is scheduled to take place Mondays through Fridays, with breaks on the weekends. 10-minute delays are anticipated during the work hours.

