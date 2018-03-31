New State Housing Official From Mother Lode

Governor Brown at the Mother Lode Fair: Photo taken by: Tracey Petersen Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — A Calaveras County native has been selected for a state housing department position.

Governor Jerry Brown has appointed, 52-year-old Kyle Krause of Mokelumne Hill, as the assistant chief of the Housing Standards Section at the California Department of Housing and Community Development. Krause held the post of deputy building official at the El Dorado County Planning and Building Department since 2016. He also served in several positions at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2010 to 2016, among them codes and standards administrator and district representative.

Krause worked for a span of about six years for the Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians holding the posts of building inspector and project superintendent from 2003 to 2009. Before that he was a general contractor at Kyle Krause Construction from 1995 to 2004.

Krause is a member of the International Code Council. He is a Democrat and his annual salary is $116,004.

