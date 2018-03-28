Construction To Bar Pedestrians From Downtown Walkway

Planned Sonora Entertainment Venue Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Work on a downtown sidewalk and roadway will delay travelers in downtown Sonora the end of March and beginning of April.

The sidewalk along South Green Street from the Coffill Parking lot, across from Bank of America and next to the construction site of a new beer garden, to the corner of Church Street will be closed to pedestrians as it is being torn up and replaced. Additionally, road work along South Green and Church Streets may cause short traffic delays on Thursday, March 29 & Friday, March 30th and then again on Monday, April 2nd through Friday, April 6th. Hours of operation will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

