Mariposa County BLM Recreation Sites Closed Due To Mudslide

Storm Damage In Mariposa County

Mariposa County, CA — A mudslide, which brought with it a large boulder, and destroyed an embankment on Railroad Grade Road, has temporarily closed many BLM recreation sites on the Merced River.

The BLM’s Mother Lode Field Office is closing McCabe Flat, Willow Palcer and Railroad Flat campgrounds until further notice. The nearby Railroad Grade Road is impassable. There is currently no timeline as to when they will reopen. Also, the Briceburg Visitor Center along the Merced River is currently closed for the season, but the BLM reports it is expected to reopen in time for the Memorial Day holiday.

