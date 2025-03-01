Sonora Man Arrested After 32-Mile Chase From Jamestown To Groveland

TCSO arrest scene photo View Photos

Groveland, CA— A Sonora man led Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies on a 32-mile chase that ended when he crashed his pickup into a field and was handcuffed.

An obstructed license plate grabbed the attention of a deputy patrolling in Jamestown on Donovan Street off Main Street, who tried to pull the pickup over, but the driver, 53-year-old Sean Bragg, hit the gas. He led deputies on a pursuit along Wards Ferry Road towards Groveland, running stop signs, crossing double yellow lines, and driving with a disregard for safety, relayed sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian.

Suddenly, near Casa Loma Road off Ferretti Road and Highway 120, Bragg drove the truck through a barbed wire fence and into a field, where the pickup smacked into an embankment, becoming stuck, as can be viewed in the image box photo. He jumped out of the vehicle and took off on foot but was spotted by a Stanislaus County Helicopter Air-101. The aircraft led deputies to the edge of a field, where he was arrested without further incident. Boujikian added that a search of the pickup turned up a glass pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine. A record check also revealed he had a felony and misdemeanor warrant and was on probation.

Bragg was arrested for felony evading a peace officer with disregard for safety and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and his outstanding warrants.