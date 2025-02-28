Wanted Suspect Captured After High Speed Chase In Copperopolis

Copperopolis, CA– A wanted suspect was arrested recently after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Copperopolis before being found hiding in a chicken coop.

The pursuit began around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25th when a Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a black motorcycle near Copper Town Square for a non-functioning taillight. The rider, later identified as Jacob Schulte, refused to comply and fled, reaching speeds of up to 90 mph while weaving through multiple roadways, including Highway 4, Little John Road, and Quail Hill Road, often driving in the wrong direction.

Deputies, California Highway Patrol officers, and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit coordinated to track the suspect. Schulte eventually abandoned his motorcycle in the Copper Meadows subdivision and fled on foot, jumping a fence into a backyard on Copper Crest Drive. Law enforcement surrounded the property and discovered Schulte hiding inside a chicken coop. He surrendered without incident. A search of the coop uncovered a plastic bag containing 3.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Schulte was booked into the Calaveras County Jail on multiple felony charges, including evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, driving the wrong way while fleeing, and possession of a controlled substance with prior offenses. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for driving with a suspended license, several infractions, and a bench warrant for failure to appear.