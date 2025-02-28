Stanislaus National Forest Seeks Public Input On OHV Grant Applications

Stanislaus National Forest Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Stanislaus National Forest is seeking public input as it prepares grant applications for California’s Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division funding.

The forest is developing preliminary applications for the California State Parks OHMVR grant program to support trail maintenance, law enforcement patrols, and other off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation initiatives. Public comments will be accepted online beginning March 4. The preliminary grant applications can be reviewed here, with a submission deadline of May 6.

Feedback from the public will be considered as officials finalize the grant applications, which are set for submission in June. For more information, contact Benjamin Cossel at benjamin.cossel@usda.gov or 209-916-5919. Additional details about the Stanislaus National Forest can be found here.