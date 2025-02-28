Trash Old Tires For Free

East Sonora, CA — Have old tires hanging around the garage collecting dust or in the yard attracting mosquitoes?

This weekend, they can easily be recycled, and it will not cost a dime. On Saturday, March 1st, the Greater Valley Conservation Corps and the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division are hosting the Tire Amnesty Event in East Sonora. The tire disposal is free for Tuolumne County residents. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Corps satellite offices at 14993 Camage Avenue.

As California law prohibits the transportation of more than nine old tires per vehicle, residents are allowed to recycle that amount of car or passenger truck tires during the event. However, those tires must be off the rim. Additionally, no tractor-trailer or tractor tires or commercial and business tires are accepted at the recycling facility. For more information regarding this Tire Amnesty event, contact the corps at (209) 588-8992 or public works at (209) 533-5588.