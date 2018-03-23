Unaware Of Road Washed Out, Motorist Suffers Serious Injuries

Washed out road on Ranchito Drive Enlarge

La Grange, CA — The CHP reports a driver in the La Grange area drove past road closed warning signs and cones, which landed his truck in a muddy mess.

Thursday’s pouring rain washed out a section of Ranchitto Drive west of Carrillo Way near the town of Hayward. Officers had placed signage signaling that a 30 foot section of the roadway had broken away leaving a wide trench, as can be seen in the picture in the image box. The CHP details that Friday morning just before 6 a.m., 56-year-old Douglas W. Sandlin of La Grange, driving about 50 mph in a 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 truck bypassed a set of cautionary road signs and failed to notice the washed out road ahead. The pickup went airborne and smashed into the dirt wall on the opposite side of the trench and flipped onto its left side.

Although suffering major injuries, Sandlin was able to free himself from the truck and call 911. The CHP reports that alcohol or drugs are not a factor in the wreck. Due to flooding and roadway damage throughout the county, the CHP warns motorists to pay attention to barricades and postings on roadways, slow down and allow for extra time to get to a destination.

For details on road conditions anytime go to the myMotherLode.com’s homepage and click on traffic.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic