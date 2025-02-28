Violent Crime Spree In Calaveras County

Crime scene of violent spree in Calaveras County -- CCSO photo View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — A Copperopolis man was arrested for felony charges, including vandalism, elder abuse, threatening an officer, negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday (2/24) responded to a report of harassment by electronic communication from 34-year-old Eric Lee Hickerson Jr. The victims reported over 200 text messages containing vulgar language and multiple threats. A temporary restraining order was obtained, but Hickerson Jr. continued sending messages.

Later that evening, the Sheriff’s Office received multiple emergency calls reporting serious crimes in the Burson area. Deputies responded to reports of a firearm being discharged from a vehicle in the 7000 block of Southworth Road, and a second call reported an assault at a gas station in the 3000 block of Highway 12. A victim was confronted by Hickerson Jr., who physically assaulted the victim through the vehicle’s window and continued the attack as the victim attempted to drive away.

Following the assault, Hickerson Jr. traveled to a residence in the 5000 block of Chile Camp Road and vandalized the property by throwing objects at the house. Deputies discovered Hickerson Jr.’s truck had been involved in a collision, partially blocking Chile Camp Road. They located Hickerson Jr. nearby and detained him. While in custody, he resisted deputies before ultimately being arrested. A search of the scene and the suspect’s vehicle resulted in the discovery and seizure of three firearms. Hickerson Jr. was arrested on multiple felony charges.