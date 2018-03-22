Sheriff Mele Indicates Level Of Concern For Moccasin Reservoir Dropping

Sonora, CA — The level of concern has dropped in regards to the Moccasin Reservoir in Tuolumne County.

Sheriff Jim Mele says there was initially an imminent threat that the dam could break, but now it is a situation that is merely being, more or less, monitored. At one point in the afternoon the Moccasin Reservoir did overflow leading to a river of water running through Groveland and surrounding areas. As the concern level has now dropped, the sheriff indicates there is no longer a need to open any type of evacuation shelters tonight. That said, there is much cleanup to occur over the coming days.

The Sheriff says the next big weather concern is snow that could arrive this weekend, combined with warm temperatures soon to follow, making a threat for more flooding in the county next week.

Click below to hear the audio of Sheriff Mele addressing the media:

Sheriff Mele Speaks About Moccasin Dam

Video of the press conference will be coming shortly.

Written by BJ Hansen.