Caltrans Plans Beginning March 25

Sonora, CA — Weather-permitting, Caltrans crews will be busy across most of the Mother Lode highways this week, particularly on Highway 120 before this weekend is over.

At Yosemite Junction plan for ten-minute backups in the overnights through Friday morning beginning tonight while a striping crew works on Highway 108 between the Highway 120/Yosemite and Highway 49/108 junction turnoffs. Same deal for striping operations and drainage repairs that will be underway tonight through Friday morn on Highway 120 between Green Springs Road and Highway 49/Montezuma Road. Slated hours for these work zones are from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Similar ten-minute travel impacts are in store on Highway 120 tonight through Friday morning during nearly around-the-clock striping operations rolling out between the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County line and Green Springs Road as well as between Highway 49/Montezuma Road and Moccasin Creek Bridge.

Along Highway 49 motorists may experience momentary waits Monday and Tuesday between Cattle Guard Road and Jackass Gulch Bridge as a crew attends to drainage work from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Reminder: Major Paving Project Kicks Off

A $20.3 million repaving project awarded to George Reed, Inc. of Modesto that will also address other roadway improvements along 34 miles of Highway 108/120 in Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties is slated to begin today and conclude sometime in October.

As we reported last week, work will begin at Lancaster Road in eastern Stanislaus County and continue to the Highway 49/108 junction in Tuolumne County, as well as to Moccasin Creek Bridge on Highway 120. Crews will be assigned generally around the clock with night work typically running Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. with daytime hours Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. Officials say motorists should anticipate ten-minute delays due to lane closures and one-way traffic control with flaggers in place.

Calaveras Cone Zones

In Calaveras County along Highway 4 every weekday K-rails are being installed between Stanislaus Avenue and Murphys Grade Road from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m., which will likely stall traffic for ten minutes at a time Monday through Thursday. Between Shirley Road and McCarty Creek expect similar waits every weekday as guardrail repairs are attended to between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

On Highway 49 brief travel interruptions are possible every weekday between Murphys Grade Road and Highway 4 during utility work from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday between Gatewood and Adam streets pavement repairs could back up traffic for ten minutes at a time from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

