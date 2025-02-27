Calaveras County Hosts State’s Sierra Nevada Conservancy Board Meeting

March SNC Board Meeting to be held at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys -- Ironstone Vineyards photo View Photo

Murphys, CA— The state agency, Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC), will hold its next board meeting and host a field tour exploring thinning and prescribed fire to establish and maintain healthy and resilient forestlands in Calaveras County.

The SNC, a California state agency focused on supporting and improving the environmental, economic, and social well-being of the Sierra Cascade, will hold its quarterly meeting next Thursday, March 6th, at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys, starting at 9 a.m. Besides the meeting, the day before, on Wednesday, March 5th, the conservancy will also host a field tour exploring thinning and prescribed fire to establish and maintain healthy and resilient forestlands in Calaveras County.

Topics to be discussed at the meeting include considering a $2,299,993 forest health grant to 40 Acre Conservation League. The funding would complete forest health improvements on 650 acres west of Emigrant Gap in Placer County. The Board will also discuss updates on SNC’s Landscape Grant Pilot Program, “Ready Landscapes,” and CAL FRAME, focusing on improving biomass flow in the Sierra-Cascade through the development of “Ready Landscapes” and CAL FRAME processes.

SNC encourages the public to attend the meeting. However, there will be live video and audio streams. Although remote participation will not be possible, the public can review potential project information and submit comments by Feb. 28. For more meeting information and to view the agenda, click here.