Newsom Unveils New California Jobs Economic Development Blueprint

CA Jobs Plan View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A new economic development plan for California, accompanied by $245 million in state funding, has been unveiled by Governor Gavin Newsom.

13 regional plans were incorporated with a goal of creating “sustainable economic growth, innovation, and access to good-paying jobs over the next decade.”

To read the regional plan for the Sierra region, click here.

The plan’s development was highlighted on Mother Lode Views over the summer, here.

The Governor’s Office reports that planners engaged more than 10,000 residents and experts who collectively identified sectors as key to driving local economies.

Newsom states, “California’s economic dominance and success are grown locally, with the contributions of each diverse region of our state. From agriculture to clean energy to film to every industry in between, our Golden State owes its success to the people, communities, and industries that make it work.”

Bullet points provided by the Governor’s Office are below:

$125 million grant solicitation to support new “ready-to-go” projects aligned to the state’s strategic sectors, ensuring that every region across California continues to play a critical role in the sustainable growth of the world’s fifth-largest economy.

$15 million grant solicitation for economic planning, pre-development, and implementation projects for California Native American tribes.

$52 million for new apprenticeships through the Apprenticeship Innovation Fund with a focus on high-demand sectors such as finance, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare.

$16 million for pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship funding for young people ages 16-24 through the California Opportunity Youth Apprenticeship (COYA) grant program. This funding supports pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs that provide hands-on, real-world job training for young people who are often neither working nor in school.

$24.1 million in High Road Training Partnership funds to 10 projects statewide to train people for jobs to meet California’s most urgent healthcare needs, with a focus on behavioral health and nursing. LA recipients include the Center for Caregiver Advancement, which is training home-health workers to be prepared for disasters such as the Los Angeles fires.

Supporting recovery and rebuilding in LA

$10 million on behalf of the State, LA Rises, Maersk and APM Terminals to the LA Region Small Business Relief Fund, a grant program run by the City and County of LA that will be critical in rebuilding fire-impacted communities. This is the first investment by LA Rises, the unified recovery effort launched by the Governor in January and led by Dodgers Chairman Mark Walter, business leader and basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and Casey Wasserman.

$3 million for the Los Angeles Jobs First Collaborative in their recovery efforts for the region, including for the launch of public-facing campaigns to promote small business support and the addition of capacity for near-term business and economic recovery.