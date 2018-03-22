Update: Flooding Closes Some Tuolumne County Schools

Flooding at Sullivan Creek Enlarge

Update at 12:15pm: Foothill Leadership Academy is closed for the rest of today, and tomorrow, due to flooding in many of the classrooms that will require some time to clean up, according to school officials.

Original story posted at 11:50am: Sonora, CA — Gold Rush Charter School is closed for the rest of the day due to flooding through the middle of the school’s campus.

School official Ron Hamilton say parents are asked to pick up students as soon as possible. The CHP reports that there are multiple traffic hazards on Phoenix Lake Road including roadway flooding in the 20000 block and a power line across the roadway near Bellview Creek Road, so be prepared for traffic delays. Law enforcement officials are responding to assist. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says parents coming from Longeway and Kewin Mill above the school should take upper Phoenix Lake Road to Creekside. Otherwise use Crystal Falls Drive to Creekside.

