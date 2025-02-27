Home Owner Discovers Burglary; Thief Caught On Video

Sonora Police Arrest graphic View Photo

Sonora, CA – Security camera footage connects a Sonora woman to a home burglary, where police say she fled the scene while driving drunk.

Sonora Police Officers responded Monday (2/24) evening to a homeowner on South Barretta Street who had just returned to find their house had been broken into. Upon their arrival, officers searched the residence and found no one inside. SPD spokesperson Detective Thomas Brickley tells Clarke Broadcasting that the home had been ransacked, damaging items.

A review of security camera footage pointed to a possible suspect, 34-year-old Angela Young. Minutes after officers left the scene, the homeowner called dispatch again to report Young had returned to the home and was “trying to get inside.” Officers rushed to the scene and spotted Young in a Honda sedan, fleeing. A short chase began, but police quickly stopped the vehicle.

While handcuffing Young, officers noticed she displayed signs of intoxication, and officers ultimately determined she was impaired, relayed Brickley. Young faces felony first-degree burglary, misdemeanor vandalism, and DUI.