Three New Board Members Join Calaveras Community Foundation

Three new Calaveras Community Foundation board members

Angels Camp, CA— Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) adds three new board members who share the foundation’s commitment to service and bring a wealth of diverse experiences to the foundation.

CCF relays that the foundation depends on volunteer board members to continue its projects and grant programs, scholarships, and community service engagements throughout Calaveras County. The new members are Deb McGee, Jamie McMurray, and Don Stump. CCF says these additions will fortify its mission to uplift and empower the community.

McGee is a lifelong resident of Calaveras County and currently lives in Arnold. Her family has lived there since 1945, as her grandparents were founders of Ebbetts Pass Lumber. McGee has a strong background in nonprofit financial management, having served as the manager and bookkeeper with the Calaveras Big Trees Association, as well as bookkeeper for the Calaveras County Historical Society. She also serves on the California League of Parks Association board.

“I’m very excited to join a team that has Calaveras County’s best interests at heart.” Said McGee.

McMurray has lived in Angels Camp for the past 30 years and brings community organizations and foundation-related skills. She currently serves as the Angels Camp Museum Foundation Secretary and a summer youth education director.

“I feel truly privileged to be a part of CCF,” remarked McMurray. “I look forward to working with the board to further help the residents of Calaveras County.”

Stum, who is semi-retired, lives in Hathaway Pines with his wife and they own JoMa’s Artisan Ice Cream & Factory in Murphys. He volunteers weekly at the Knight Foundry in Sutter Creek and serves as a docent for the Arnold Rim Trail.

“I’m very excited to collaborate with the foundation members and look forward to creating opportunities for Calaveras County residents.”

According to CCF, it is the only all-encompassing non-profit philanthropic organization in the county. President Terry Beaudoin enthusiastically shared, “We are thrilled to welcome our new board members. Each brings a unique expertise, passion, and dedication that will significantly contribute to advancing CCF’s mission and our ongoing efforts to enhance and improve the lives of Calaveras County residents.”

For more information about CCF, contact the office at (209) 736-1845 or click here.