Calaveras County Seal Enlarge

Mountain Ranch, CA — The Calaveras County Public Works Department road crews are on scene of a damaged culvert on Mountain Ranch Road, so motorists in the area should prepare for a traffic delay.

Up until 4pm there will be one-way traffic control on Mountain Ranch Road, below Sun Road, so plan accordingly. You may want to avoid the area if possible.

