Strategic Burning Planned Near West Point

CAL Fire TCU logo View Photo

West Point, CA — CAL Fire reports that smoke will be visible in Calaveras County this Friday and Saturday.

Between 25-40 acres will be burned on the Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan site in the northeastern portion of the county, six miles east of West Point near Winton Road. The prescribed burn aims to reduce forest fuels in strategic locations within the project area.

Burning on Friday and Saturday will run from 9 am – 5 pm, both days, contingent on favorable conditions. Additional prescribed burning is anticipated at the site in the coming months ahead of the summer peak fire season.