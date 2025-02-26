Calaveras Firefighters Save Two Pets From Burning Home

Cat getting medical treatment to save its life at scene --CCF photo View Photos

Rancho Calaveras, CA— A house fire in Rancho Calaveras on Sunday nearly claimed the life of one of two family pets.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) crews responded to a structure fire on Sunday morning and found no one at the home. Once inside the residence, firefighters found two hairless cats. One was unharmed, but the other was lifeless and not breathing. Using oxygen, as can be seen in the picture, firefighters went to work on the feline and were able to revive it. CCF reports that both pets are “doing well.”

The home did not fare as well as there was heavy smoke damage, according to CCF officials, who added that the “fire started in the kitchen.” What ignited the flames is under investigation.