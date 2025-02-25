Valentine’s Day Raffle Results Show Love In Action

Hospice of Amador and Calaveras Take A Chance on Love raffle View Photo

Jackson, CA— Hospice of Amador and Calaveras took advantage of the Valentine’s Day holiday to raise money to support its mission of compassionate end-of-life care.

The non-profit charity held a “Take a Chance on Love” Valentine’s Day raffle and hauled in more than $13,000 due to the generosity of community members and organizations, which has ensured that everyone, regardless of their ability to pay, can access vital hospice services, shared hospice officials.

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support we received for our Valentine’s Day raffle,” said Samantha Lukow, Executive Director. “The funds raised will directly impact our ability to provide free, high-quality end-of-life care to those in need within our community. This remarkable achievement truly reflects the compassionate spirit of Amador and Calaveras counties.”

Tickets were $10 each, and buyers could win one of eight prizes, including a beach vacation, a diamond and blue topaz bracelet, or a living trust. A drawing at the Jackson Hospice Thrift Store on the holiday revealed the lucky winners, whose names were not released.

Founded in 1982, charity officials noted that without the community sponsors, this important service could not be done and praised Murphy’s Hotel and Saluti’s for making the raffle a success.

“We could not do what we do without the kindness and generosity of our donors and community,” continued Melissa Justice, Director of Community Relations. “Their support enables us to continue our mission of providing comfort, dignity, and compassionate care to individuals and families facing end-of-life challenges.”

The group also thanked and listed these other major donors: Rob and Linda Davids, OARS, Sequoia Woods Country Club, Greenhorn Creek Resort, Wayne Garibaldi, New Melones Lake Marina, Karen Dickerson, and Burton & Swett. For further information on Hospice, call (209) 223-5500 or click here.