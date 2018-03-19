The Spring Season Begins With An Atmospheric River

Flooding in Murphys Park due to Feb 20,2017 Storm Enlarge

An “Atmospheric River” will be taking aim at California this week.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Sierra Nevada from Tuesday evening through late Thursday night. The Watch is effective above 8,000 feet from Tuesday night through Wednesday. The Watch will lower to above 6,500 feet on Thursday.

Total snow accumulations will range from half-a-foot to four feet above the 6,500 foot elevation.

Blowing and drifting snow and local whiteout conditions are likely. Hikers and campers over the high Sierra should be prepared for hazardous wintry weather.

Plan on difficult travel conditions. Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Significant reductions in visibility are possible.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Sierra Nevada below the 8,000 foot elevation, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

The storm should bring substantial rain to the foothills and mountains below 8,000 feet along with a threat of flash flooding.

The heavy rainfall will create excess runoff and bring a threat of localized flash flooding, mud slides, rock slides and debris flows, particularly in the vicinity of burn scars.

Some roads may become impassable or become washed out. Residents should be alert for rising waters on area streams with the possibility of flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Written by Mark Truppner.