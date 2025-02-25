Williams Named CCWD District Engineer

Kevin Williams - CCWD District Engineer View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Water District has hired from within to fill its District Engineer position.

Kevin Williams, who joined CCWD as a Civil Engineer in 2019, and was promoted to Senior Civil Engineer in 2021, is now stepping into the lead engineer role. The district notes that he has demonstrated hard work and problem-solving skills, and has a deep understanding of the district’s infrastructure needs. Prior to joining CCWD, Williams managed infrastructure construction projects in the private sector.

“Kevin’s promotion is a testament to his expertise, leadership, and dedication to our district,” said Michael Minkler, CCWD General Manager. “He has an excellent grasp of the unique challenges we face and has been instrumental in improving our infrastructure.”

Throughout his tenure, the district reports that Williams has played a key role in several projects, including those listed below.

The Redwood Tank Replacement Project in the Ebbetts Pass service area

The Automatic Meter Infrastructure (AMI) Project

The Copper Cove Force Main and Lift Station Project

The West Point Backup Filter Project

The West Point/Wilseyville Wastewater Consolidation Project

The Copper Cove “B” Tank and Clearwell Project

The Jenny Lind Treatment Plant Clearwell Project

The Forest Meadows UV Project