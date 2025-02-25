Williams Named CCWD District Engineer
Kevin Williams - CCWD District Engineer
San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Water District has hired from within to fill its District Engineer position.
Kevin Williams, who joined CCWD as a Civil Engineer in 2019, and was promoted to Senior Civil Engineer in 2021, is now stepping into the lead engineer role. The district notes that he has demonstrated hard work and problem-solving skills, and has a deep understanding of the district’s infrastructure needs. Prior to joining CCWD, Williams managed infrastructure construction projects in the private sector.
“Kevin’s promotion is a testament to his expertise, leadership, and dedication to our district,” said Michael Minkler, CCWD General Manager. “He has an excellent grasp of the unique challenges we face and has been instrumental in improving our infrastructure.”
Throughout his tenure, the district reports that Williams has played a key role in several projects, including those listed below.
- The Redwood Tank Replacement Project in the Ebbetts Pass service area
- The Automatic Meter Infrastructure (AMI) Project
- The Copper Cove Force Main and Lift Station Project
- The West Point Backup Filter Project
- The West Point/Wilseyville Wastewater Consolidation Project
- The Copper Cove “B” Tank and Clearwell Project
- The Jenny Lind Treatment Plant Clearwell Project
- The Forest Meadows UV Project