Cloudy
65.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Core Sampling Set For Jamestown Road On February 25

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA– Crews from George Reed, Inc. and subcontractors will conduct core sampling at four locations along Jamestown Road on Tuesday, Feb. 25, as part of an ongoing infrastructure assessment.

Work is scheduled between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Golf Links Road to Lavender Lane. Motorists should expect traffic restrictions, including partial lane closures and flagging operations, which may cause delays of up to 15 minutes.

Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly and use alternate routes when possible.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 