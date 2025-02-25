Core Sampling Set For Jamestown Road On February 25

Jamestown, CA– Crews from George Reed, Inc. and subcontractors will conduct core sampling at four locations along Jamestown Road on Tuesday, Feb. 25, as part of an ongoing infrastructure assessment.

Work is scheduled between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Golf Links Road to Lavender Lane. Motorists should expect traffic restrictions, including partial lane closures and flagging operations, which may cause delays of up to 15 minutes.

Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly and use alternate routes when possible.