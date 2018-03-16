Structure Fire Damages Mini Storage Business

Murphys, CA — Few details are yet available regarding damage resulting from or the cause of a structure fire that occurred Thursday night at a Murphys business.

According to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, the call came in around 9:35 p.m. She says it reportedly caused damage to five units at Bret Harte Mini Storage, located at 301 Bret Harte Drive and that Ebbetts Pass Fire was the lead agency.

Although Clarke Broadcasting left a message requesting more information about the incident fire district officials have not yet responded.

Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.