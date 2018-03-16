Quantcast
Structure Fire Damages Mini Storage Business

Ebbetts Pass Fire District Water Tender
Photo Icon Enlarge
03/16/2018 3:55 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

Murphys, CA — Few details are yet available regarding damage resulting from or the cause of a structure fire that occurred Thursday night at a Murphys business.

According to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, the call came in around 9:35 p.m. She says it reportedly caused damage to five units at Bret Harte Mini Storage, located at 301 Bret Harte Drive and that Ebbetts Pass Fire was the lead agency.

Although Clarke Broadcasting left a message requesting more information about the incident fire district officials have not yet responded.

