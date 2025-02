Soulsbyivelle, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) is warning travelers of emergency water repairs on Soulsbyville Road, today.

The work is scheduled to take place (February 24) from 8:30 am – 4pm. Soulsbyville Road, near the intersection of Longeway Road, will have one-way traffic control, with potential delays up to five minutes. Travelers may want to consider taking an alternate route.

Written by BJ Hansen .

